Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of reduced-rate electricity

(@fidahassanain)

The Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment says that exporters’ demand has been met, so now they should get maximum benefit to produce products for exports to push the national economy up.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday urged the industrialists to get maximum benefit of the reduced rates of the electricity to manufacture exports for the country.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Razak Dawood said the demand of cutting energy prices down was met, so it was good time for the exporters including the larger and SMEs to utilize the benefits of reduced energy costs.

“It was a long standing demand of our industry that our energy tariff be made competitive in order to reduce their cost of doing business. This demand has now been met. Exporters, large & SMEs, please utilize the benefits of reduced energy costs.

..1/2,” the PM Advisor tweeted.

He said that his Ministry of Commerce would always be there for the help of the exporters if they needed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his cabinet members announced special package for the industry across the country. He announced to cut down 50 per cent electricity rates for the industry.

25 per cent cut would be from the next year, he added.

“We are giving this package for the year to come which will be effective from Nov 1st till June next year,” said the PM.