Razak expresses reservation on rising price of cotton yarn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Monday expressed reservation for escalating prices of cotton yarn and said that issue was discussed at higher level.

A meeting was held with the Prime Minister Imran Khan on increasing prices of cotton yarn, he said this on his official twitter account.

The adviser informed that Prime Minister was sympathetic towards the value-added sectors and advised to ease the pressure on yarn and keep momentum of value added exports.

He said that all steps be taken through cross-border imports of cotton yarn including by land.

A summary will be presented at the next Economic Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) to ensure availability of cotton and yarn in the coming months, he said.