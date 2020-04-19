UrduPoint.com
Razak For Announcing Program To Support SMEs Sector In Country

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Razak for announcing program to support SMEs sector in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Sunday said the government was finalizing a scheme to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across all the sectors which would be announced shortly.

It is our endeavor to help small businesses as compared to larger ones because of their weaker financial position, the adviser said in tweets.

He said the government was committed to resolves all the major issues of small business to provide them better business environment in current challenging situation of COID-19 pandemic.

While talking to APP here, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaiser Khan Daudzai has appreciated the steps taken by the government to facilitate the SMEs in current challenging situation of coronavirus pandemic.

He also welcomed the statement of Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, to give supportive edge to SMEs sector.

He stressed the need of more initiatives for giving relief to SMEs and to safeguard their business interest in terms of their necessary payments to concerned Venders, Utilities, Rental and Wages.

He also emphasized for transparent transfer of public funds to SMEs sector which was facing severe liquidity problem particularly in the current scenario of Lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Qaisar Khan stressed for announcing separate bailout package for SMEs sector including freezing their payment against markup on loans.

He expressed that the gradual opening of all SMEs, retail shops will further boost the business and economic activities which will bring the economy back on track.

The steps taken by the government will lead to revival of economy in this critical condition, he remarked.

He hailed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to open export oriented industry and particularly the construction and allied Industry which would help to overcome socio-economic crises due to Covid-19 lockdown situation.

