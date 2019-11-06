UrduPoint.com
Razak For Resolution Of Deadlock On WTO Appellate Body

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

Razak for resolution of deadlock on WTO appellate body

The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has called for an immediate resolution of the deadlock on the World Trade Organization (WTO) appellate body and emphasized upon the need for functioning dispute settlement mechanism for the system, particularly for developing countries

He underscored the importance of agriculture and fisheries sectors for Pakistan and reassured members of Pakistan's participation in these negotiations with a view to safeguarding the interests of our farmers and small-scale fishermen, said a statement issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the informal WTO Mini-Ministerial Meeting hosted by China in Shanghai on November 5, 2019.� Earlier in the day, the adviser attended the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo inaugurated by the Chinese president.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening a rules-based Multilateral Trading System under the WTO by safeguarding its fundamental principles of non-discrimination, consensus-based decisions and Special and Differential Treatment in all negotiations for developing countries like Pakistan.

In his statement during the meeting, the adviser expressed concern over recent developments in global trade relations which could put the multilateral system at risk.

He said the 35 participants of the meeting that any reform of WTO must not alienate developing countries but should make it easier for them to pursue their sustainable development objectives and gain an equitable share in the technological and industrial expansion across the globe.

He also expressed views in an interview with CCTV, Chinese television on the issues of multilateral trade, and strengthening of bilateral economic engagement between China and Pakistan.

He spoke at a luncheon meeting hosted by China for the Investment Facilitation for Development initiative under the WTO.

He stressed the importance of multilateral engagement and effective Special and Differential treatment in all disciplines.� The adviser for commerce also met with various trade ministers of countries attending the inter-ministerial meeting and exchanged views on issues of bilateral interest.

In all, 35 WTO members including China, Turkey, Russia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, European Union, Canada, Australia, Philippines, and Norway are attending the conference. He also met the director general of the WTO.

The adviser is on a 4-day official visit to Shanghai and Beijing including the WTO Mini-Ministerial, the China International Import Expo and several bilateral engagements with Chinese dignitaries.

