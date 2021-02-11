UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak For Tariff Rationalization In Textiles Sector

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:26 PM

Razak for tariff rationalization in textiles sector

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said the government has prioritized to go for tariff rationalization in potential textiles sectors to enhance the country's exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said the government has prioritized to go for tariff rationalization in potential textiles sectors to enhance the country's exports.

The Adviser said this while briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce chaired by MNA, Syed Naveed Qamar today in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

Razak Dawood informed the Committee that National Tariff Commission (NTC) was directed to complete study of the textile sector so that tariffs of the sector could be rationalized in line with the recommendations of the study.

He further informed that the objectives of the study was to rationalize tariffs of the inputs and intermediate goods used by the textile sector, remove tariff anomaly in the textile value chain, gradually remove excessive protection to remove anti-export bias and to improve consumer welfare.

The Committee also discussed the draft proposals prepared for the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).

He informed the Committee that the Cabinet has extended three months in the APTTA as it was expired today.

He added that "we have sufficient time to continue negotiations on finalizing the new Agreement." He said that the Afghan side has requested that the monopoly of TPL tracker may be finished and more companies may be shortlisted by Pakistan Customs to avoid shortage of trackers, faced during Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of committee Syed Naveed Qamar expressed serious concern on Pakistan's high textile tariffs as compared to other regional competitors.

He urged the government to take immediate steps regarding rationalization of tariffs of the Textile Sector.

He said that Textile and Apparel accounts for over 60 percent of Pakistan's exports and higher import tariffs are increasingly being dubbed as tax on exports making exports un-competitive.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of its meeting, held on 13th January 2021.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Mian Muhammad Shafiq,Ms. Wajiha Akram, Ms. Sajida Begum, Ms. Farukh Kha, Mr. Usman Ibrahim, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani and Mr. Mohsin Dawar. The meeting was also attended by Adviser for Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood along with the Secretary Maritime Affairs, Special Secretary Commerce, officials from representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and representatives from All Pakistan Textile Mill Association (APTMA).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad National Assembly Shortage Prime Minister Exports Import Parliament January May FBR Commerce Textile All From Government Cabinet Agreement TPL Corp Limited Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Govt approves pay raise for federal govt employees ..

15 seconds ago

Ten ways helicopters changed the world

16 seconds ago

Kriechmayr strikes gold as world super-G throws up ..

18 seconds ago

India seek revenge against England as crowds retur ..

20 seconds ago

CWAs resolving expats' issues efficiently: NA body ..

4 minutes ago

4 mine workers lose lives

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.