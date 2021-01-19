UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Greets E-commerce Promoter For Raising $ 6.5 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Razak greets e-commerce promoter for raising $ 6.5 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday appreciated e-commerce promoter 'Bazaar Technologies' on successfully raising $ 6.5 million, in what was now being termed as one of the region's larger seed rounds.

"This is impressive considering the fact that the start-up was founded just 8-months ago by two youngsters at Karachi for digitizing of the traditional retail sector in Pakistan," the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"I have always believed in the entrepreneurship of our youth and this speaks volumes about their abilities" he said.

The adviser said "I wish them success and urge our young entrepreneurs to emulate this as with a large population base, Pakistan is one of the largest potential e-commerce markets in the world."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister World Twitter Young Market Commerce Million

Recent Stories

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

25 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

38 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

40 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

55 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.