Razak greets e-commerce promoter for raising $ 6.5 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday appreciated e-commerce promoter 'Bazaar Technologies' on successfully raising $ 6.5 million, in what was now being termed as one of the region's larger seed rounds.

"This is impressive considering the fact that the start-up was founded just 8-months ago by two youngsters at Karachi for digitizing of the traditional retail sector in Pakistan," the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"I have always believed in the entrepreneurship of our youth and this speaks volumes about their abilities" he said.

The adviser said "I wish them success and urge our young entrepreneurs to emulate this as with a large population base, Pakistan is one of the largest potential e-commerce markets in the world."