Razak Hails 'Fatima Group' For Joint Venture With International Firms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Razak hails 'Fatima Group' for Joint Venture with international firms

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday hailed 'Fatima Group' for entering into a Joint Venture with Saudi Arabia's Sarh Attaqnia Co and China Machinery Engineering Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday hailed 'Fatima Group' for entering into a Joint Venture with Saudi Arabia's Sarh Attaqnia Co and China Machinery Engineering Company.

These companies specialize in development of agricultural value chain, export marketing, adoption of climate-smart precision agricultural practices and production of enhanced high-yield seeds, the Adviser Commerce and Investment said this on his official twitter account.

He said the formal signing was held in Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The Adviser said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and hoped that this JV will enhance R&D to increase yield in Agriculture sector for domestic use and for exports.

>