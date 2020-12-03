ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday hailed the significant growth observed in country's export in different sectors for the months of November 2020.

"I am glad to share that in the provisional figures for November 2020, significant growth has been seen in the exports of Home Textiles (20%), Pharmaceutical products (20%), Rice (14%), Surgical Goods (11%), Stockings & Socks (41%), Jerseys & Pullovers (21%) Women's Garments (11%) and Men's Garments (4.3%), as compared to Nov 2019, the adviser said this in his twitter account.

This is in line with our policy of promotion of value added exports and reflects a healthy trend.