UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Hails Growth In Country's Export In Nov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Razak hails growth in country's export in Nov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday hailed the significant growth observed in country's export in different sectors for the months of November 2020.

"I am glad to share that in the provisional figures for November 2020, significant growth has been seen in the exports of Home Textiles (20%), Pharmaceutical products (20%), Rice (14%), Surgical Goods (11%), Stockings & Socks (41%), Jerseys & Pullovers (21%) Women's Garments (11%) and Men's Garments (4.3%), as compared to Nov 2019, the adviser said this in his twitter account.

This is in line with our policy of promotion of value added exports and reflects a healthy trend.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Twitter November Women 2019 2020 Commerce Textile Share

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

20 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

20 minutes ago

Persons with special needs important component of ..

3 minutes ago

IMF, Argentina Make 'Good Progress' in Talks on Ec ..

3 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

2 hours ago

UN Still Faces $28Bln Gap for Large-Scale Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.