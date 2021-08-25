Razak hails 'Sazgar' to export Rickshaws to Ethiopia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday appreciated the 'Sazgar' auto for becoming the first Pakistani company to export 3-Wheelers (Rickshaws) to Ethiopia.

A batch of 170 Rickshaws will be exported next month, the Adviser said this on his twitter account.

The Adviser said that this is a vindication of Govt's "Make-in-Pakistan" policy.

Razak Dawood said that Pakistan's engineering products have a lot of potential in Africa.

"I urge the exporters to aggressively market their products to new destinations in order to diversify Pakistan's export portfolio" he said.