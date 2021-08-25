UrduPoint.com

Razak Hails 'Sazgar' To Export Rickshaws To Ethiopia

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday appreciated the 'Sazgar' auto for becoming the first Pakistani company to export 3-Wheelers (Rickshaws) to Ethiopia

A batch of 170 Rickshaws will be exported next month, the Adviser said this on his twitter account.

The Adviser said that this is a vindication of Govt's "Make-in-Pakistan" policy.

Razak Dawood said that Pakistan's engineering products have a lot of potential in Africa.

"I urge the exporters to aggressively market their products to new destinations in order to diversify Pakistan's export portfolio" he said.

