Razak Lauds 'encouraging Response' For Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday appreciated the response received for Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"I would also like to extend my warmest gratitude to our esteemed donors whose contributions have made it possible to show to the world what the real is all about" he said this on his official twitter account.

He said, "Let's connect again on October 9th and celebrate Art, Culture, Diversity, and food.""Having received a tremendously encouraging response to our launch for Pavilion at Expo 2020, I would like to thank all the visitors for coming to the Pakistan Pavilion and showing their interest in our culture and appreciating its richness and diversity," he said.

