UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Lauds KP Govt For Business Reforms For SMEs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Razak lauds KP govt for business reforms for SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government for introducing business friendly Local Government regime for the Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) sector in the province.

The registration system has been simplified and fee has been abolished, the Advisor said said this on his official twitter account.

He said that over 200 categories of SME business would benefit from this intervention in the province.

The Advisor said he progress on 'Ease of Doing Business' has been satisfactory over all in the country, as "we closed out on 30th April 2020, as per plans".

Now the government is waiting for the report to be released in October this year, and hopeful that our reform efforts would yield good results this year as well,he said.

Razak Dawood said the government had done a lot of work and is keeping this momentum to pursue further reforms for improving the overall business climate and sustaining our progress in the EODB Index.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Twitter Progress April October 2020 Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.