Razak lauds KP govt for business reforms for SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government for introducing business friendly Local Government regime for the Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) sector in the province.

The registration system has been simplified and fee has been abolished, the Advisor said said this on his official twitter account.

He said that over 200 categories of SME business would benefit from this intervention in the province.

The Advisor said he progress on 'Ease of Doing Business' has been satisfactory over all in the country, as "we closed out on 30th April 2020, as per plans".

Now the government is waiting for the report to be released in October this year, and hopeful that our reform efforts would yield good results this year as well,he said.

Razak Dawood said the government had done a lot of work and is keeping this momentum to pursue further reforms for improving the overall business climate and sustaining our progress in the EODB Index.