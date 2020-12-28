Razak negates baseless propaganda against Pak-Afghan trade dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Monday refuted the baseless propaganda by a section of media from Afghanistan on continuing trade dialogue process between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"I shocked to learn of this ridiculous tweet" the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"We rejected it completely" Razak said.

"We had a very good start to our meeting, where each side gave its views on the future vision," he said.

The adviser termed the tweet of a news channel as contrary to what they discussed in the meeting, saying, he failed to understand the motive behind the tweet.