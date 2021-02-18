Razak ratify progress in registration of various products as GI

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment,Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday ratified the progress made on the registration of various products as Geographical Indications (GI) and reiterate the importance of the registration of local export products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment,Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday ratified the progress made on the registration of various products as Geographical Indications (GI) and reiterate the importance of the registration of local export products.

The Advisor was informed that, after the registration of rice, now the Pink Rock Salt will be registered on fast-track.

A Meeting was chaired by the Advisor Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood to discuss issues pertaining to registration of Geographical Indications (GI) on priority basis, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce.

He advised the Ministry of commerce to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on priority basis.

Razak Dawood said that the registration of GI, Products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade of Pakistan.

Speedy registration will protect GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of GI products, he said.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui and Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) Mujeeb Ahmed Khan.

For this, a Registrant would be designated with approval of the Federal Cabinet.