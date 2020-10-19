UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Reaffirms For Increasing Trade, Economic Relations With Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:42 PM

Razak reaffirms for increasing trade, economic relations with Afghanistan

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to enhance trade and bilateral economic relation with Afghanistan for increasing regional integration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to enhance trade and bilateral economic relation with Afghanistan for increasing regional integration.

While briefing 17th meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce, under the Chairmanship of Syed Naveed Qamar, in the Parliament House on Monday, he said that the government prioritized enhancing regional trade and connectivity for connecting the whole region through improvement in Pakistan and Afghanistan transit trade, the adviser said.

Dawood said that the government wants to resolve all trade issues with Afghanistan to formalize the bilateral trade between both of the countries.

The Ministry of Commerce briefed the Committee on Afghan Pakistan Trade and revision of Afghan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) 2010.

The Committee further discussed the institutional arrangements, challenges and issues in transit trade with Afghanistan.

The Committee was informed that Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA) was established to monitor the effective implementation of the agreement.

The Ministry further added that one of the discouraging factors in Afghanistan Pakistan transit Trade is high terminal charges at Pakistani ports in terms of handling, storage charges are free days allow.

The major reasons for high port charges in Pakistan are attributed to non-competitive environment, non-utilization of Gwadar port and lack of regulatory mechanism to regulate terminal operators and shipping lines.

The ministry is addressing issues like permits, delays in clearance of goods, difficulty in registration of goods documents, insufficient space for clearance and handling of goods, its delays and other related issues.

The Chair directed the Ministry of Commerce to add proposals of Honorable Members of the Committee in the exchange document. � The Chairman of the Committee Syed Naveed Qamar, emphasized on the Ministry of Commerce that next agreement must be comprehensive and Pakistani exporters needed to be facilitated on priority.

The Committee showed its displeasure in absence of Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in all the three meetings on APTTA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Exchange Parliament Gwadar FBR Commerce All Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

21 seconds ago

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

15 minutes ago

Engr. Niaz Baloch appointed as member PSC

3 minutes ago

PEDO Ordinance 2020 published

3 minutes ago

NBF inaugurates "Readers Club" membership drive na ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan sincerely playing facilitatory role in Af ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.