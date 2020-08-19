UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Reiterates For Trade, Investment Relations Between Pak-Uzbekistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

Razak reiterates for trade, investment relations between Pak-Uzbekistan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday reiterated that the trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will be strengthened through institutional mechanisms and private sector joint ventures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday reiterated that the trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will be strengthened through institutional mechanisms and private sector joint ventures.

The Advisor emphasized the importance of developing connectivity for harnessing and deepening the bilateral relationship.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said this in called on the meeting to Charge' D'affaires of Uzbekistan in Pakistan Sadullah Tashmatov at Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce here.

He added that Pakistan is keen to develop backward and forward linkages in textile, leather, pharmaceutical and agriculture sector with Uzbekistan.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Sardor Umurzakov, to Pakistan. Earlier in May 2020, Razak Dawood invited the Deputy Prime Minister to visit Pakistan along with a delegation to discuss bilateral economic relations.

During the visit both sides will sign Memorandum of Understanding for establishment of 'Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment'.

The inaugural session of Joint Working Group is also likely to be held during the visit. Both sides agreed to work together for improving connectivity, establishing banking channels and enhancing bilateral trade. In the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister in May, discussions were held on business to business cooperation as well as utilization of Gwadar and Karachi ports for trade.

All these suggestions will also be taken up in the upcoming visit next month. In addition, the Uzbek envoy discussed development of connectivity through road, rail and air linkages between both countries.

The envoy also expressed interest in the use of Sialkot International Airport for trade.Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation and were hopeful that the upcoming visit will help in advancing the bilateral trade and economic ties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Business Agriculture Visit Road Gwadar Uzbekistan Sialkot May 2020 Commerce Textile Airport

Recent Stories

Protection of police form COVID-19 top priority: I ..

3 minutes ago

Omar vows to control circular debt, provide electr ..

3 minutes ago

Situation in Mali Source of Concern, EU Calls for ..

3 minutes ago

EU Ready to Facilitate Peaceful Democratic Transfe ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Protests Detention of Deputy Trade Represen ..

6 minutes ago

Senate passes two government bills along with amen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.