UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Reviews Recent Trade Statistics, Devises Plans For Improving Exports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:38 PM

Razak reviews recent trade statistics, devises plans for improving exports

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday reviewed the recent trade statistics and agreed to devise plans for improving the exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday reviewed the recent trade statistics and agreed to devise plans for improving the exports.

He expressed these views while chairing an internal strategy meeting here at Ministry of Commerce.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the ministry, said a press release issued by Ministry Commerce here.

The latest statistics of exports and imports of Pakistan were reviewed in the meeting.

The data for July 2020 shows an export growth of 5.8%, in Dollar value terms, as compared to July 2019.

This growth was recorded after a decline in exports for the last four months, since March 2020, when there was a drop of 8% compared to same period last year.

This declined widened in April 2020, with a drop of 54% in exports, which improved but remained at 35% in May 2020, improving further to only 6% fall in exports in June 2020, as compared to same period last year.

The strategies for product and geographical diversification were also reviewed in the meeting, in context of the recent trade statistics.

One of the major sectors which showed good progress is food Processing sector where a growth of over 300% was observed in July 2020.

Similar growth was witnessed in Made-Ups and Clothing Accessories sectors. In addition, Fish and Fish Products sector recorded a healthy growth of 50%, while Home Textiles sector, which was declining in the previous months, is now back up with 24% growth.

In terms of exports, a major decline is witnessed in rice and cement, which fell down to 24% and 12% respectively in July 2020, as compared to same period last year. There is also a decline in the export of raw leather and cotton yarn, which is a clear indication that the Government's policy to pursue value-added exports is showing results.

On the import side, a decline of 4.2%, in dollar value terms, was recorded in July 2020, as compared to July 2019. Due to this increase in exports and decline in imports, a 14.7% improvement in trade balance is witnessed in July 2020 as compared to July 2019.

On the geographical diversification, not much progress has been shown in July 2020 as the exports still seem to be heavily dependent on traditional export markets.

During the meeting, Abdul Razak Dawood appreciated the exporters as well as the Government departments for coordinating their efforts in the testing times during the ongoing pandemic.

He added that this achievement is particularly noteworthy because of the fact that a decline was being observed until the last month and a turnaround of around 12 percentage points has been achieved in just one month.

Razak Dawood underlined that the Ministry of Commerce will be evaluating its geographical diversification in order to re-align the focus towards new opportunities.

He also advised the Ministry officers to extend all kind of necessary support to the exporters in order to achieve the targets, not only in terms of numbers but also with regards to intended policy outcomes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Import Dollar Progress Same March April May June July 2019 2020 Market Commerce Textile Cotton All Government

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.