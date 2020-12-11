UrduPoint.com
Razak Sees Possibility For Registration Of Salt In GI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:28 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Friday asked all stakeholders to inform as to what course of action the Ministry of Commerce and intellectual Property (MOC) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) should take for salt Geographical Indication (GI) registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Friday asked all stakeholders to inform as to what course of action the Ministry of Commerce and intellectual Property (MOC) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) should take for salt Geographical Indication (GI) registration.

In response to my tweet on Geographical Indication (GI) on rice, many people have raised the possibility of registration of Salt as GI, the adviser said this on his Twitter account.

The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) is looking at items that can be registered as GIs.

