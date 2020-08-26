UrduPoint.com
Razak Suppose To Delays In Exports Consignments In Months Of August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:03 PM

Razak suppose to delays in exports consignments in months of August

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Wednesday expected that the country's exports consignments are being delayed and it appear that because of the heavy rains, particularly in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Wednesday expected that the country's exports consignments are being delayed and it appear that because of the heavy rains, particularly in Karachi.

Pakistan exports for the month of August may be affected; the advisor said this on his official tweets here on Wednesday.

He said that in future any difficulties faced by the exporters may bring to the notice of the MOC.

He informed the notification for export of surgical and N/KN-95 masks is issued.

The demand of surgical and N/KN-95 masks is still high, so exporters pursue it aggressively, he said.

"I hope we will get our due share "of the world market" he added.

