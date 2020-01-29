UrduPoint.com
Razak To Attend Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference In Nairobi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

Razak to attend Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood is leaving for Nairobi to attend Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference, scheduled to be held on 30th January 2020.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Abdul Razak Dawood would deliver keynote speeches, highlighting the relations of Pakistan with Africa, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

Commerce Secretary, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, will present trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan, to the African delegates and invite them to enhance Pakistan-Africa trade and Investment level, and develop banking and transportation channels to facilitate trade.

Representatives of over eighty leading Pakistani companies have also arrived in Kenya to attend the conference, from textiles, pharmaceutical and surgical sector, engineering goods, home appliances, tractors and agricultural implements, IT services, rice, fruits and vegetables, cement and construction services etc.

Representatives of National Database Registration Authority and Frontier Works Organization will also be giving presentations in the Conference to offer their services, while Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, will also be making a presentation to offer Pakistani ports services to African traders for shipping their goods to Afghanistan, Central Asia and China.

Kenyan Minister of Trade, State Minister from Uganda, undersecretaries from Egypt and Sudan are attending the conference. Moreover,� forty (40) senior officials and over one hundred and fifty businessmen from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Niger, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Mauritius, Rwanda, Uganda, Somalia and Burundi have also arrived/ are arriving in Nairobi today, to attend the conference.

Over hundred companies from Kenya are participating in the conference.

Senior Officials from Egypt, Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya, South Africa, Tunisia etc. will be presenting their countries' trade and investment potential and discuss linkages to enhance trade with Pakistan.

The delegations led by senior officials will also have meetings with Adviser Commerce, Secretary Commerce and Secretary TDAP to discuss bilateral trade issues.

Over two thousand B2B meetings have been confirmed so far between African and Pakistani companies by TDAP for the two day event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Somalia Afghanistan Prime Minister China Egypt Nairobi Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Tanzania Tunisia South Africa Rwanda Zimbabwe Sudan Senegal Kenya Libya Mauritius Morocco Niger Nigeria Uganda January 2020 Commerce Textile Event From Asia FWO

