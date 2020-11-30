UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Urges Increase In Bilateral Trade With Tanzania

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Razak urges increase in bilateral trade with Tanzania

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that there was immense potential for increasing the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and United Republic of Tanzania alongside enhancing the economic and trade connectivity with African countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that there was immense potential for increasing the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and United Republic of Tanzania alongside enhancing the economic and trade connectivity with African countries.

Ministry of Commerce assured the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) for Pakistan's full support to further enhancing Pakistan's trade with Tanzania and Africa under the "Look Africa Policy Initiative" of the Ministry of Commerce, the advisor said this on his official twitter account.

He said that it was an honour for the Ministry of Commerce to receive, President of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Paul Koyi.

The ministry of commerce acknowledged his important role in facilitating trade and investment between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Prime Minister Twitter Agriculture Tanzania Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

PCB Challengers to play PCB Dynamites in National ..

23 seconds ago

UAE to celebrate 49th National Day with formidable ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan firm to recover looted m ..

3 minutes ago

Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Calls for Urgent S ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish ship leaves disputed waters in east Med

3 minutes ago

Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO quits over October shutdo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.