UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Urges Korean Companies To Invest In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

Razak urges Korean companies to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Razak Dawood urged the South Korean companies to invest in Pakistan owing to its improved global ranking in 'Ease of Doing Business' Index by 11 points in 2019.

Razak Dawood, concluded a successful visit to South Korea and he also was heading a delegation of textile top players, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Sunday.

During the visit Advisor to PM met his Korean counterpart and deliberated upon various issues and opportunities in order to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of Trade and Investment.

During meetings he underlined that there was enormous potential in bilateral trade and investment between both the countries which needs to be exploited in times to come.

The Adviser to PM asked Korean companies to participate in CPEC related projects and also proposed establishment of Exclusive Economic Zone for Korean companies as part of CPEC.

He said Pakistan has launched a program titled Regulatory Guillotine to ease the business regulations to attract investment in the country.

Through this program 2 to 3 regulations are removed every month to ease out the business activities, the adviser highlighted.

He also added that Pakistan has taken various effective steps to improve trade procedures by establishing better trade facilitation regime.

Razak said the big Korean companies were interested to invest in different projects, pertaining to manufacturing of technology equipment, of mutual interest.

Businessmen are very much interested to make investment in Pakistan owing to huge investment opportunities and intend to maintain a constant interaction with the business community for better understanding of prevalent investment regulatory regime in the country,the adviser highlighted.

In order to enhance bilateral trade, Advisor to PM offered Early Harvest Program to his Korean counterpart which may lead to Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between both the countries.

In this regard, Advisor asked his counterpart to hold meeting of Joint Trade Committee at the earliest in order to address trade issues and improve trade facilitation.

Korean Minister agreed to hold it near the end of this year.

During the visit, Advisor also held meetings with the heads of private sector organizations in his efforts to draw investment from Korea i.e. Daelim, Lotte Group, Daewoo E&C, K-Water, Korea Railway Network Authority (KRNA), Korea Energy (KOEN),Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP), Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND) and Korea Importers Association (KOIMA).

Both sides resolved to address the bilateral trade and investment bottlenecks to enhance the economic cooperation between South Korea and Pakistan.

In this regard, Korea will send buying mission/delegation of importers to Pakistan in coming months.

The delegation had very engaging dialogue with the Korean investors and importers.

During the visit Pak-Korea CEO forum was also held in Seoul in which top Korean companies were represented.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Nuclear Visit CPEC Seoul Lead South Korea North Korea May Sunday 2019 Commerce Textile From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

13 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

14 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

14 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.