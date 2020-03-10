UrduPoint.com
Razak Vows For Achieving Export Led Growth To Enhance Local Exports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Razak vows for achieving export led growth to enhance local exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minster for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the government was committed for achieving the objective of export led growth to increase the local exports in international market.

"In recent global economic slowdown, vigilant and prudent economic policies country is requited to coup with the current economic challenges facing by different countries because of Coronavirus, he said this while addressing as Chief Guest to launch of Velo Factory, organized by Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) here.

He said that PTC is first Multi National Company of the country has huge history for revenue contribution in our budget and also play role for Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR) to achieve the sustainable development in the country.

The adviser said that PTC also played a role for increasing country's export, because in this fiscal year 2019-20 they are exported $ 30 million goods manufactured in Pakistan and sent to the international market.

He also appreciated the PTC role for investment, manufacturing and increasing export to the development and prosperity in the country.

He said that PTC was the largest tax payer Multi National Company of the country, supporting us for increasing revenue and economic growth.

Besides the event while talking to the media, Adviser Commerce said that during the current months local exports been increased from 3 to 6 percent and expected more increase in coming months also.

He informed that upcoming National Textile policy also would present after the approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan for development and growth in this sector.

He also informed that name of New Chairman board of Investment (BOI) also to be announced after the resignation of Ex. Chairman Syed Zubair Gillani.

