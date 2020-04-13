UrduPoint.com
Razak Vows For Inclusive Economic Solution In COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:39 PM

Razak vows for inclusive economic solution in COVID-19

Advisor to the Prime Minster on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the government was committed to bring out comprehensive solutions for sustaining the economic growth in the wake of global outbreak of COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic in the country

The commerce ministry was actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders to understand the issues related to trade and investment in current challenging situation, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

This was remarked by Advisor to the PM on Commerce in a meeting with a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss the latter's problems in the fallout of Covid-19.

Assuring the delegation of complete support from ministry of commerce, the advisor informed that the ministry had already tasked its trade and investment officers posted abroad to explore new and viable markets for the import of food items and to ensure that export orders of Pakistani exporters were not canceled.

While the adviser also apprised the delegation of the progress on relief package for the industry, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector, along with protection to the workers, who had suffered a lot in the crisis due to lockdowns in the country. The meeting was also attended by secretary commerce along with his team.

During the meeting, the delegation informed about the issues faced by the business community, including support from local administration for opening of business activities to fulfill export orders.

The secretary commerce assured the delegation of early resolution of their problems by taking up these issues during the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of the National Coordination Committee.

The delegation was further appraised of different expeditious measures adopted by the Government to resolve issues of export related industry in the time of current crisis.

