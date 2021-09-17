UrduPoint.com

Razak Vows For Regional Economic Integration To Enhance Trade With CARs

Fri 17th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday vowed for regional economic and trade integration to enhance Pakistan's economic connectivity with Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Addressing the Pakistan-Tajikistan business forum, Abdul Razak Dawood, said, "The objective is regional connectivity and trade. We want to follow the example of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Europe in enhancing Intra-regional trade and connectivity", said a press release issued here.

Adviser invited Tajikistan to start trade through seaports and Pakistan will trade through its land routes.

There are a lot of challenges and it will take time, but "we need to work together to overcome these issued" he said.

He said that Pakistan wanted to have Joint Ventures in textiles, pharmaceutical sectors and logistics sectors.

Razak Dawood said, "Private sector is the engine of growth and the main driver of economic development. I want to tell the business community that Pakistan is committed to make it easy for businessmen from both sides to enter Central Asian markets through exploring all the sectors", he added.

