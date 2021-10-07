Razak welcome USD $ 5 billion investment in texstile sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday appreciated worth USD $ five billion new investment in local texstile sector.

"We have been informed that an investment of approximately USD 5 Billion is in the pipeline under which 100 new textile units are expected to be established" the advisor commerce said on his official twitter account.

"Our Make-in-Pakistan policy is beginning to show results", he said.

The advisor said that apart from enhancing export capacity, these were likely to create about 500,000 jobs.

He said the incumbent government had reversed the de-industrialisation and, they were now on a path of industrial growth in Pakistan.