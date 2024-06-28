Open Menu

RCB Offers 10% Tax Rebate Till 29th June For Closing Year 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:08 PM

RCB Offers 10% tax rebate till 29th June for closing year 2024

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has announced rebate of 10% on all taxes payable till 29th June for the closing year 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has announced rebate of 10% on all taxes payable till 29th June for the closing year 2024.

The decision was taken to facilitate the tax payers for clearance of their dues within the closing date of the current fiscal year.

According to the details, the National Bank Booth, set up in RCB premises will remain open on Saturday June 28, till 1230 hours.

The taxes include property, water, commercial etc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi June All National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for ..

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..

3 minutes ago
 Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 W ..

Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years

3 minutes ago
 18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

3 minutes ago
 Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

3 minutes ago
 Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oi ..

Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move ..

Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..

5 minutes ago
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug d ..

Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers

5 minutes ago
 KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km lon ..

KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway

5 minutes ago
 Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eli ..

Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO

5 minutes ago
 EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growin ..

EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC

5 minutes ago
 Iranians cast ballots in presidential election

Iranians cast ballots in presidential election

11 minutes ago
 4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet busine ..

4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business