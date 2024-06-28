RCB Offers 10% Tax Rebate Till 29th June For Closing Year 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has announced rebate of 10% on all taxes payable till 29th June for the closing year 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has announced rebate of 10% on all taxes payable till 29th June for the closing year 2024.
The decision was taken to facilitate the tax payers for clearance of their dues within the closing date of the current fiscal year.
According to the details, the National Bank Booth, set up in RCB premises will remain open on Saturday June 28, till 1230 hours.
The taxes include property, water, commercial etc.
