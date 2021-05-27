UrduPoint.com
RCCI And IST To Jointly Work For Strengthening The Industry-academia Linkages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Institute of Space Technology (IST) have joined hands for cementing industry-academia linkages.

Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Space Technology Major General (retd) Rehan Abdul Baqi during his visit to RCCI on Thursday said that entrepreneurship, start-ups, research and equipping industries with modern technologies would be developed in collaboration with the Chamber. "We have to make joint efforts with the industry to equip themselves to meet the new age requirements and tackle the challenges of modern technology, " he remarked.

He lauded the role of RCCI in promoting trade activities and industry-academia linkages.

On this occasion, RCCI President Nasir Mirza informed the delegation that RCCI had signed MoUs with 24 universities of the country aiming to encourage students towards businesses to play their role in the national economy. He said that the world was changing rapidly while E-commerce, SMEs and business start-ups were the new pillars of modern economies and added, "We must have been prepared ourselves to face the changing dimensions". He also assured that Chamber would work with IST to promote entrepreneurship.

