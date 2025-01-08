Open Menu

RCCI, CCP Organize Session On 'Competition Law.'

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RCCI, CCP organize session on 'Competition Law.'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), organized a session on 'Competition Law.'

Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), who was the chief guest on the occasion, also held a meeting with RCCI President Usman Shaukat and Group Leader Sohail Altaf and discussed matters related to close and continued cooperation between the organizations, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

SVP Khalid Farooq Qazi, Executive Committee members, and RCCI members were also present on the occasion.

