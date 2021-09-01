UrduPoint.com

RCCI Delegation Calls On Commissioner Inland Revenue

A delegation led by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Mohammad Nasir Mirza called on Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr Khalid Mahmood Lodhi here on Wednesday

According to a statement issued here, Nasir Mirza on the occasion apprised the commissioner about the problems and concerns of the business community regarding the installation of automated point-of-sale (PoS) systems in cantonment areas and furniture market.

He said that the business community was not against tax collection however, there should be no harassment on the account of registration and tax collection.

Talking to the delegation, Chief Commissioner Khalid Lodhi said that the business community was a major contributor to tax collection and had an important role in the national economy.

He said that reforms were being introduced to increase business activities while all possible assistance and awareness would be provided to the traders regarding the submission of tax returns.

The commissioner said that FBR would set up a help desk at the chamber which would help traders to submit their returns in time.

