RCCI delegation calls on Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) headed by President Saboor Malik called on Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) office on Thursday.

According to official sources, during meeting relevant matters pertaining to imposing smart lockdown and problems of industries came under discussion.

President RCCI apprised him that RCCI was organizing first Virtual Expo of the country next month in which 12 countries including China, Malaysia and Turkey would participate. He invited the Minister to participate in the Virtual Expo event.

Aslam Iqbal while talking with the delegation members said that smart lockdown had been imposed to protect the masses from the dangers of coronavirus.

He highlighted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not inclined to close down businesses because such closures greatly affects the economy.

The Minister emphasized that all decisions and steps were being taken with due consultation of medical and economic specialists.

Aslam Iqbal said that 55 per cent industry was opened. He added that many business sectors would be opened after Eid in case of improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

He maintained that social life of people and the state of economy had been adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. " Insha Allah government would soon get out of prevailing difficult situation", he said, and added that PTI government was initiating a mega programme to revive the affected businesses after Eid.

The Minister appreciated that Virtual Expo being organized by RCCI was a welcome step.

MD, PSIC Musadar Riaz Malik was also present during the meeting.