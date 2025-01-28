Open Menu

RCCI Delegation Meets Chief Commissioner RTO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) RCCI delegation, led by President Usman Shaukat and Group Leader Sohail Altaf on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Commissioner (RTO) Tehmina Aamer at her office.

According to the details, the delegation appreciated the RTO office for adding 500,000 new taxpayers through extensive awareness drives in collaboration with RCCI. Suggestions were made to simplify the sales tax registration form, ease taxation policies, and broaden the tax net. RCCI also offered its support in widening the tax base.

Chief Commissioner Tehmina Aamer assured full cooperation in creating a business-friendly environment. She welcomed RCCI’s suggestions for broadening the tax net and requested a sample income tax form for incorporating proposed changes into policy reforms.

The delegation included SVP Khalid Farooq Qazi, VP Fahad Barlas. Wilayat Khan Commissioner City Zone, Haroon Masood Commissioner Cantt Zone and Riaz Khan Ad'l Commissioner Headquarters.

