RCCI Delegation Meets Commerce Minister For Resolving Pharmaceutical Industry Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 11:12 PM
A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry.
During the meeting, Usman Shaukat raised concerns about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) attestation policy for pharmaceutical exporters and called for its review and amendment. He also sought the Commerce Ministry’s support for the timely completion of the Rawalpindi Expo Centre project,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The minister assured RCCI of his and the ministry’s full support in addressing these issues, emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting export-oriented industries and projects.
Another critical issue discussed was the establishment of a pharmaceutical council modeled after India’s Pharma Excel. The minister informed the delegation that the proposal is under active consideration and will be implemented soon.
The meeting underscored the shared commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s exports and addressing challenges faced by key industries.
Recent Stories
Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban
Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan
RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry is ..
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion
Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed
Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 2024
Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit New Year's Day
DC Kohat holds public meeting
Football: English Championship results
Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes
Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike
More Stories From Business
-
RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry issues2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry1 hour ago
-
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister1 hour ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce visits IPO-Pakistan1 hour ago
-
ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative3 hours ago
-
Commissioner for completion of PC-1 for new WASA schemes3 hours ago
-
BBoIT, FPCCI to jointly organize Balochistan Summit 2025 in end January3 hours ago
-
Uran Pakistan to open gates of industrialization, economic growth: Experts3 hours ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 4.1 percent in December4 hours ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading higher4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's customs earns over 5 bln USD in 20245 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 10.52% to $16.561 bln in first half of FY5 hours ago