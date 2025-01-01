Open Menu

RCCI Delegation Meets Commerce Minister For Resolving Pharmaceutical Industry Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 11:12 PM

RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry issues

A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry.

During the meeting, Usman Shaukat raised concerns about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) attestation policy for pharmaceutical exporters and called for its review and amendment. He also sought the Commerce Ministry’s support for the timely completion of the Rawalpindi Expo Centre project,said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The minister assured RCCI of his and the ministry’s full support in addressing these issues, emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting export-oriented industries and projects.

Another critical issue discussed was the establishment of a pharmaceutical council modeled after India’s Pharma Excel. The minister informed the delegation that the proposal is under active consideration and will be implemented soon.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s exports and addressing challenges faced by key industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exports Business Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's to ..

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban

2 minutes ago
 Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weathe ..

Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolv ..

RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry is ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expans ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion

16 minutes ago
 Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two kille ..

Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed

16 minutes ago
 Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in firs ..

Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 2024

29 minutes ago
Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit ..

Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit New Year's Day

29 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds public meeting

DC Kohat holds public meeting

17 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 minutes ago
 Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

17 minutes ago
 Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bi ..

Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill

17 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year st ..

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business