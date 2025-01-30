RCCI delegation to Participate in upcoming ‘Trade, Industrial Exhibition’ in Rwanda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by its President Usman Shaukat said that the Chamber's delegation would participate in the upcoming industrial ‘Trade and Industrial Exhibition’ to be held in Rwanda (Kigali) in July 2025.

Talking to Rwandan High Commissioner Fatou Harerimana during his visit the Rwanda High Commission along with his delegation here Thursday, the President RCCI said that Rwanda was an emerging economy of African region, which has huge potential for the local private sector to search for new avenues of trade.

Shaukat said that RCCI leadership would play its due role for increasing the bilateral economic and trade ties between both of the nation and increasing the trade in diverse sectors of the economy.

The High Commissioner agreed to participate in the ‘Trade and Industrial Exhibition’ in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi was also present during the meeting. She stressed the need to focus on a long-term approach to increasing the bilateral relations in different sectors of the economy.

The High Commissioner said that the annual GDP growth of Rwanda in the year 2024 was 8.

2 percent, which was the fastest-growing country in the region. She said that Rwanda developed its economy from 7 to 9.4 percent annual GDP growth during last 20 years, which went up to a record 9.4 percent annual GDP growth in 2005 and 2019.

The envoy said that Rwanda was an emerging economy in the African region, with economic growth rates consistently positive and improving.

The envoy said that there were vast business opportunities in the tea and coffee, pharmaceutical and textiles sectors in Rwanda and Pakistan, for which the private sector of both countries has to come forward. As a liberalized economy, Pakistan can also get economic and trade benefits through the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) of the African region through Rwanda and the role of RCCI is significant in this regard, she expressed.

The discussions focused on exploring bilateral trade opportunities, sharing sector-specific information, and facilitating the business community, including RCCI members. The meeting also covered potential trade delegations and exhibitions to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Rwanda.