RCCI discusses tax matters of business community with RTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by Acting President Khalid Farooq Qazi, held an important meeting with Ms. Farhat Qayum, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (RTO) Rawalpindi, to discuss matters related to tax compliance and traders’ issues.

The Chief Commissioner underscored the critical importance of timely filing of annual income tax returns and payment of due taxes before the statutory deadline of September 30. She emphasized that compliance is not only an individual responsibility but also a collective duty of the business community to strengthen the country’s tax culture and contribute

to national development.

Acting President Khalid Farooq Qazi appreciated the efforts of the RTO Rawalpindi and welcomed the establishment of a dedicated help desk at the RCCI office to assist members in filing their returns. He assured the full cooperation and support of the Chamber in creating awareness among traders and ensuring compliance with deadlines.

The Chief Commissioner reassured the delegation that the department remains committed to facilitating taxpayers and providing all possible guidance to make the filing process smooth and efficient. She urged RCCI to play an active role in educating and mobilizing its members, stressing that timely tax payments are essential for economic stability and growth.

The meeting was also attended by former RCCI Presidents Dr. Shimail Daud and Raja Amer Iqbal, members of the executive committee, and other distinguished RCCI representatives. From the Inland Revenue side, Commissioners Mazhar Iqbal, Wilayat Khan, Ali Mohammad and Ms. Naheed Akhtar Durrani were present.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to foster greater collaboration between RCCI and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for promoting a compliant and responsible business environment.