RCCI Emphasizes Boosting Pak-Uzbek Bilateral Trade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 11:44 PM
The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Islamabad hosted a high-level business forum aimed at strengthening trade and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan
The event gathered leading representatives from Pakistan’s business community, including prominent entrepreneurs, heads of industry associations, and executives from key economic sectors.
In his address, RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the importance of further strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
He stressed the need to harness the vast untapped potential in Central Asia, enhance bilateral trade volume, and foster closer collaboration between the business communities of both countries.
He also called for the establishment of practical mechanisms to ensure continuous dialogue and experience sharing between entrepreneurs, with the aim of building sustainable and productive economic partnerships.
