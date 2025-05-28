Open Menu

RCCI Emphasizes Boosting Pak-Uzbek Bilateral Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 11:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Islamabad hosted a high-level business forum aimed at strengthening trade and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The event gathered leading representatives from Pakistan’s business community, including prominent entrepreneurs, heads of industry associations, and executives from key economic sectors.

In his address, RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the importance of further strengthening economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He stressed the need to harness the vast untapped potential in Central Asia, enhance bilateral trade volume, and foster closer collaboration between the business communities of both countries.

He also called for the establishment of practical mechanisms to ensure continuous dialogue and experience sharing between entrepreneurs, with the aim of building sustainable and productive economic partnerships.

