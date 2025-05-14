RCCI hosts awareness session on Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) successfully organized an awareness session focusing on the Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan (TPAP) to highlight the importance of taxpayer rights and promote reforms in Pakistan’s taxation system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) successfully organized an awareness session focusing on the Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan (TPAP) to highlight the importance of taxpayer rights and promote reforms in Pakistan’s taxation system.

The session was chaired by RCCI President Usman Shuakat, who lauded TPAP’s efforts in educating citizens and providing practical policy solutions.

He emphasized TPAP’s constructive role in engaging with government bodies, especially the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), on key issues such as rationalizing taxation, broadening the tax net, documentation of the economy, and implementing measures to curb taxpayer harassment.

Chairman TPAP and Former RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Mission Statement and core objectives of TPAP. He described TPAP as a potent pressure group comprising professionals, business owners, and concerned citizens from across Pakistan, working collectively to advise and influence public policy.

TPAP advocates for lower taxes, simplified tax systems, and curbing undue government expenditure.

The session was attended by RCCI’s senior leadership including Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, members of the Executive Committee, and general members of the Chamber.

Also present were Muhammad Anas Farhan, Convener of TPAP Secretariat, and Nilofar A. Gardezi, Co-Convener, who reiterated TPAP’s mission to foster dialogue between taxpayers and the government. Dr. Ali Salman from the PRIME Institute also participated and shared insights into fiscal governance and policy development.

The event marked a significant step in building awareness and fostering collaboration between the business community and tax authorities for a more efficient and equitable tax system in Pakistan.