Open Menu

RCCI Hosts Awareness Session On Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM

RCCI hosts awareness session on Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) successfully organized an awareness session focusing on the Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan (TPAP) to highlight the importance of taxpayer rights and promote reforms in Pakistan’s taxation system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) successfully organized an awareness session focusing on the Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan (TPAP) to highlight the importance of taxpayer rights and promote reforms in Pakistan’s taxation system.

The session was chaired by RCCI President Usman Shuakat, who lauded TPAP’s efforts in educating citizens and providing practical policy solutions.

He emphasized TPAP’s constructive role in engaging with government bodies, especially the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), on key issues such as rationalizing taxation, broadening the tax net, documentation of the economy, and implementing measures to curb taxpayer harassment.

Chairman TPAP and Former RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Mission Statement and core objectives of TPAP. He described TPAP as a potent pressure group comprising professionals, business owners, and concerned citizens from across Pakistan, working collectively to advise and influence public policy.

TPAP advocates for lower taxes, simplified tax systems, and curbing undue government expenditure.

The session was attended by RCCI’s senior leadership including Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, members of the Executive Committee, and general members of the Chamber.

Also present were Muhammad Anas Farhan, Convener of TPAP Secretariat, and Nilofar A. Gardezi, Co-Convener, who reiterated TPAP’s mission to foster dialogue between taxpayers and the government. Dr. Ali Salman from the PRIME Institute also participated and shared insights into fiscal governance and policy development.

The event marked a significant step in building awareness and fostering collaboration between the business community and tax authorities for a more efficient and equitable tax system in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defe ..

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

24 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned unt ..

Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

24 minutes ago
 Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grass ..

Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: ..

9 minutes ago
 President visits CMH, inquires after health of inj ..

President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured

24 minutes ago
 CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II devel ..

CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development

24 minutes ago
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy in ..

CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives

24 minutes ago
 Nation stands united with armed forces

Nation stands united with armed forces

1 minute ago
 SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 20 ..

SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 2021

1 minute ago
 PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defe ..

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..

9 minutes ago
 Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi ..

Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief

1 minute ago
 Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sig ..

Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sign MoU for discounted medicines ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business