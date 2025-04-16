RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday successfully hosted the Ethiopia Business Forum, reaffirming its commitment to expanding economic and trade linkages with the African continent under the government's “Look Africa” initiative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday successfully hosted the Ethiopia Business Forum, reaffirming its commitment to expanding economic and trade linkages with the African continent under the government's “Look Africa” initiative.

The forum brought together key government officials, trade experts, and business leaders to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation, particularly with Ethiopia.

According to the details, Dr. Jemal Beker, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, H.E. Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nudrat Hussain Khan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Laiq Daraz Khan, Director, TDAP, Nasir Hamid, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and others attended the forum.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat in his welcome address, emphasized the vast potential for trade and investment with Ethiopia. He highlighted that the forum aimed to foster connectivity, uncover new business opportunities, and promote mutual understanding between the business communities of both nations.

He shared vital trade statistics, pointing out that current trade balances favor Ethiopia, and encouraged Pakistani exporters to seize opportunities in emerging African markets.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker presented key insights during the session, focusing on the upcoming Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, scheduled for May 2025. He underscored Ethiopia’s commitment to bilateral collaboration, calling Pakistan a “neighbor in spirit.

” The Ambassador elaborated on recent bilateral agreements in trade, aviation, and science & technology, and invited Pakistani businesses to explore Ethiopia's investor-friendly climate.

He also briefed attendees on Ethiopia’s Home Grown Economic Reforms, which aim to stabilize the macroeconomic environment and enhance productivity. Key advantages for Pakistani investors include access to clean and affordable energy, a strategic geographical location, a large and youthful workforce, and Ethiopia’s growing focus on green and sustainable growth.

Hamid Asghar Khan encouraged Pakistani businesses to actively explore Africa’s vast market potential. Sharing insights from his recent visit to Ethiopia, he praised the country's dynamic transformation under Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s leadership.

Nudrat Hussain Khan emphasized that the Addis Ababa exhibition is part of Pakistan’s broader ‘Look Africa’ and ‘Engage Africa’ strategies. She reaffirmed the government’s dedication to nurturing partnerships across the African continent.

RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf recalled that RCCI pioneered the "Look Africa" Business Forum, a trailblazing initiative that laid the groundwork for today’s fruitful engagements.

The forum was attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, executive committee members and leading representatives from diverse business sectors.