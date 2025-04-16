Open Menu

RCCI Hosts Ethiopia Business Forum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 08:31 PM

RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday successfully hosted the Ethiopia Business Forum, reaffirming its commitment to expanding economic and trade linkages with the African continent under the government's “Look Africa” initiative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday successfully hosted the Ethiopia Business Forum, reaffirming its commitment to expanding economic and trade linkages with the African continent under the government's “Look Africa” initiative.

The forum brought together key government officials, trade experts, and business leaders to explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation, particularly with Ethiopia.

According to the details, Dr. Jemal Beker, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, H.E. Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nudrat Hussain Khan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Laiq Daraz Khan, Director, TDAP, Nasir Hamid, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and others attended the forum.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat in his welcome address, emphasized the vast potential for trade and investment with Ethiopia. He highlighted that the forum aimed to foster connectivity, uncover new business opportunities, and promote mutual understanding between the business communities of both nations.

He shared vital trade statistics, pointing out that current trade balances favor Ethiopia, and encouraged Pakistani exporters to seize opportunities in emerging African markets.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker presented key insights during the session, focusing on the upcoming Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, scheduled for May 2025. He underscored Ethiopia’s commitment to bilateral collaboration, calling Pakistan a “neighbor in spirit.

” The Ambassador elaborated on recent bilateral agreements in trade, aviation, and science & technology, and invited Pakistani businesses to explore Ethiopia's investor-friendly climate.

He also briefed attendees on Ethiopia’s Home Grown Economic Reforms, which aim to stabilize the macroeconomic environment and enhance productivity. Key advantages for Pakistani investors include access to clean and affordable energy, a strategic geographical location, a large and youthful workforce, and Ethiopia’s growing focus on green and sustainable growth.

Hamid Asghar Khan encouraged Pakistani businesses to actively explore Africa’s vast market potential. Sharing insights from his recent visit to Ethiopia, he praised the country's dynamic transformation under Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s leadership.

Nudrat Hussain Khan emphasized that the Addis Ababa exhibition is part of Pakistan’s broader ‘Look Africa’ and ‘Engage Africa’ strategies. She reaffirmed the government’s dedication to nurturing partnerships across the African continent.

RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf recalled that RCCI pioneered the "Look Africa" Business Forum, a trailblazing initiative that laid the groundwork for today’s fruitful engagements.

The forum was attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, executive committee members and leading representatives from diverse business sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

5 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

5 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

20 minutes ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..

1 hour ago
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

2 hours ago
 GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentorin ..

GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentoring programme

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business