RCCI hosts workshop on "Breaking Barriers-The Journey of an Entrepreneur"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) organized a thought-provoking workshop titled “Breaking Barriers – The Journey of an Entrepreneur” under its Coffee Morning series. The session featured Yasmin Dadabhoy, President of Entrepreneurs’ Organization Karachi, as the guest speaker, who shared valuable insights on overcoming societal and professional challenges in entrepreneurship.

Participants engaged in an interactive discussion on strategies to navigate obstacles and achieve business success.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasmin Dadabhoy emphasized the importance of resilience, adaptability, and innovation in entrepreneurship. She encouraged aspiring business owners to break traditional barriers and seize new opportunities in the evolving economic landscape.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, especially women, through such initiatives. He reiterated RCCI’s role in fostering a supportive business ecosystem.

The event was attended by Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Executive Committee members, women entrepreneurs, and a large number of business leaders.

The workshop concluded with a networking session, allowing attendees to exchange ideas and experiences, reinforcing RCCI’s efforts in promoting entrepreneurship.