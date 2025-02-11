RCCI Hosts Workshop On "Breaking Barriers-The Journey Of An Entrepreneur"
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) organized a thought-provoking workshop titled “Breaking Barriers – The Journey of an Entrepreneur” under its Coffee Morning series. The session featured Yasmin Dadabhoy, President of Entrepreneurs’ Organization Karachi, as the guest speaker, who shared valuable insights on overcoming societal and professional challenges in entrepreneurship.
Participants engaged in an interactive discussion on strategies to navigate obstacles and achieve business success.
Speaking on the occasion, Yasmin Dadabhoy emphasized the importance of resilience, adaptability, and innovation in entrepreneurship. She encouraged aspiring business owners to break traditional barriers and seize new opportunities in the evolving economic landscape.
RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, especially women, through such initiatives. He reiterated RCCI’s role in fostering a supportive business ecosystem.
The event was attended by Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Executive Committee members, women entrepreneurs, and a large number of business leaders.
The workshop concluded with a networking session, allowing attendees to exchange ideas and experiences, reinforcing RCCI’s efforts in promoting entrepreneurship.
Recent Stories
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers
More Stories From Business
-
RCCI hosts workshop on "Breaking Barriers-The Journey of an Entrepreneur"6 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim16 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report46 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1716 against USD Tuesday2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.63 pct higher2 hours ago
-
Türkiye's retail sales growth slows in December2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at Tuesday's open2 hours ago
-
Exchnage rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 20257 hours ago
-
Global stocks markets push higher despite more Trump tariffs16 hours ago