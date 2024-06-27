RCCI Observes World MSMEs Day
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 09:47 PM
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation Rawalpindi jointly organized a symposium on Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation Rawalpindi jointly organized a symposium on Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day.
The theme of the day was ‘MSME Finance: Catalyst for Inclusive Growth’ aimed to acknowledge the vital role of MSMEs in inclusive economic growth, employment generation and poverty reduction.
In his opening remarks, president RCCI Saqib Rafiq highlighted the critical role of MSMEs in economic growth, and shared insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.
He said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were the back bone of inclusive growth and development and had the potential to contribute to half a dozen of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly poverty reduction, jobs creation, competitiveness enhancement and productivity of industry and trade etc.
Javed Afzal- Provincial Chief Punjab SMEDA, in his address appreciated RCCI for highlighting the importance of SMEs and its supporting role of advocacy.
Ansar Iftikhar Butt Chief Manager SBP in his remarks highlighted the SBP's role in facilitating SMEs for easy financing.
Several leading banks, including Bank Al Habib Limited, Al Baraka Bank, Meezan Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank, and Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, First Women Bank set up informative stalls to provide valuable information and resources to MSMEs. A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the World MSME day.
VP RCCI Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal, executive committee members and other distinguished members of RCCI attended the symposium. Safia Hammad, Deputy Chief Manager SBP, and Muhammad Waqar Hussain, Sr. Officer - FISD-RWP were also present at the event.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India
UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to over 13,000 Students
SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deputy Governor
21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing: medical source
Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide
Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Livestock cards, foot & mouth disease programme great initiative: agriculture mi ..
First tourism delegation sets off from Kashgar to GB
Pakistan's participation in Algerian Fair sparks new trade opportunities
2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident
SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement
More Stories From Business
-
SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deputy Governor1 minute ago
-
Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year low1 minute ago
-
Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Abdul Aleem Khan2 hours ago
-
LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Day2 hours ago
-
Special day observed to highlight MSMEs role in country's economic progress3 hours ago
-
PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture census3 hours ago
-
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high4 hours ago
-
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar4 hours ago
-
NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Division4 hours ago
-
SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman4 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 252 more points5 hours ago