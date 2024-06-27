RCCI observes World MSMEs Day

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation Rawalpindi jointly organized a symposium on Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation Rawalpindi jointly organized a symposium on Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day.

The theme of the day was ‘MSME Finance: Catalyst for Inclusive Growth’ aimed to acknowledge the vital role of MSMEs in inclusive economic growth, employment generation and poverty reduction.

In his opening remarks, president RCCI Saqib Rafiq highlighted the critical role of MSMEs in economic growth, and shared insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

He said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were the back bone of inclusive growth and development and had the potential to contribute to half a dozen of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly poverty reduction, jobs creation, competitiveness enhancement and productivity of industry and trade etc.

Javed Afzal- Provincial Chief Punjab SMEDA, in his address appreciated RCCI for highlighting the importance of SMEs and its supporting role of advocacy.

Ansar Iftikhar Butt Chief Manager SBP in his remarks highlighted the SBP's role in facilitating SMEs for easy financing.

Several leading banks, including Bank Al Habib Limited, Al Baraka Bank, Meezan Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank, and Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, First Women Bank set up informative stalls to provide valuable information and resources to MSMEs. A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the World MSME day.

VP RCCI Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal, executive committee members and other distinguished members of RCCI attended the symposium. Safia Hammad, Deputy Chief Manager SBP, and Muhammad Waqar Hussain, Sr. Officer - FISD-RWP were also present at the event.