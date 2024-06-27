Open Menu

RCCI Observes World MSMEs Day

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 09:47 PM

RCCI observes World MSMEs Day

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation Rawalpindi jointly organized a symposium on Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation Rawalpindi jointly organized a symposium on Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day.

The theme of the day was ‘MSME Finance: Catalyst for Inclusive Growth’ aimed to acknowledge the vital role of MSMEs in inclusive economic growth, employment generation and poverty reduction.

In his opening remarks, president RCCI Saqib Rafiq highlighted the critical role of MSMEs in economic growth, and shared insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

He said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were the back bone of inclusive growth and development and had the potential to contribute to half a dozen of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly poverty reduction, jobs creation, competitiveness enhancement and productivity of industry and trade etc.

Javed Afzal- Provincial Chief Punjab SMEDA, in his address appreciated RCCI for highlighting the importance of SMEs and its supporting role of advocacy.

Ansar Iftikhar Butt Chief Manager SBP in his remarks highlighted the SBP's role in facilitating SMEs for easy financing.

Several leading banks, including Bank Al Habib Limited, Al Baraka Bank, Meezan Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank, and Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, First Women Bank set up informative stalls to provide valuable information and resources to MSMEs. A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the World MSME day.

VP RCCI Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal, executive committee members and other distinguished members of RCCI attended the symposium. Safia Hammad, Deputy Chief Manager SBP, and Muhammad Waqar Hussain, Sr. Officer - FISD-RWP were also present at the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World State Bank Of Pakistan Punjab Bank Rawalpindi Chamber Muslim Commercial Bank Al Baraka Bank Bank Al-Habib First Women Bank Limited Commerce Event Industry Meezan Bank Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India

13 minutes ago
 UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to ..

UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to over 13,000 Students

24 minutes ago
 SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deput ..

SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deputy Governor

1 minute ago
 21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shal ..

21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing: medical source

1 minute ago
 Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide

Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Mi ..

Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Ab ..

Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

2 hours ago
 Livestock cards, foot & mouth disease programme gr ..

Livestock cards, foot & mouth disease programme great initiative: agriculture mi ..

2 hours ago
 First tourism delegation sets off from Kashgar to ..

First tourism delegation sets off from Kashgar to GB

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's participation in Algerian Fair sparks n ..

Pakistan's participation in Algerian Fair sparks new trade opportunities

2 hours ago
 2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident

2 killed, 3 injured in Gujranwala firing incident

2 hours ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement

SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangement

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business