RCCI Organized Women 'SMEs Exhibition'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM

RCCI organized Women 'SMEs Exhibition'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized a one-day Women SMEs Exhibition aimed at providing women entrepreneurs and business owners with a platform to promote their products and brands, as well as to gain access to the market.

Women entrepreneurs set up stalls from diverse sectors, including clothing & fashion, home décor, beauty salons, skincare, jewelry, gems, boutiques, herbal products, and handicrafts, showcasing their products to the visitors. The exhibition witnessed a large turnout, with visitors showing keen interest in the high-quality products prepared by women entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Usman Shaukat said that SMEs are the backbone of the economy, and the exhibition was intended to provide women engaged in home-based businesses with opportunities for market exposure and branding.

Chairperson Naila Tasadduq shared that more than 25 stalls were set up. The exhibition not only proved to be an excellent platform for women entrepreneurs but also provided them with opportunities for networking, collaboration, and business growth.

Prominent guests included Abida Malik, President of the Behbud Association, Member of the National Assembly Huma Akhtar Chughtai, and the Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan, Dr Emmanuel R Fernandez, accompanied by his spouse, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former Presidents, women members, and entrepreneurs. They visited various stalls and appreciated the quality of the products on display.

