RCCI shines at the global stage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has been acknowledged at the ongoing Global SME Summit-2025 in Davos, Switzerland, as Usman Shaukat, President RCCI is to present Pakistan's robust industrial potential before the world's top enterprises.

The three day summit started from 3rd September , is focusing on small and media enterprises through interactive bilateral and multi later engagements strengthening business to business bonds among the participants.

In an exclusive brief interaction with APP, Usman highlighted his aims to represent Pakistan at the summit, where he will deliver a presentation and address to portray the country’s potential as 'a lucrative investment destination'.

“Pakistan is open for business,” he said, emphasizing the country’s diverse sectors, including manufacturing and services.

Usman, in his address at the global economic stage will showcase Pakistan’s economic outlook, the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and the government’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

“From Rawalpindi’s pharmaceutical and IT clusters to Sialkot’s surgical and sports industries, and Gujarat’s fan and ceramic sectors, Pakistan’s SME sector is the backbone of our economy,” usman said when asked the key features of Pakistan's production domain.

Usman Shaukat aims to promote these strengths to global representatives, including ministers and business leaders, to foster collaboration and attract investment in Pakistan.

"I have the honours present represent Pakistan at the highest and most potent international economic event after WEF, where over 300 delegates from 40 plus countries, including above 200 CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts and representatives from international financial institutions will be present", he said.

The focus of Global SME Summit is on empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the global economy.

Usman reiterated his commitment to strengthen trade and investment ties of Pakistani traders with the global partners by exploiting the magnificent opportunity at Davos Summit.