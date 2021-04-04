UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI To Hold Virtual Trade Forum" On April 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

RCCI to hold virtual trade forum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organise the "Virtual International Trade Forum Europe Chapter" on April 14.

Giving details, President RCCI Nasir Mirza said commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad would participate in the event to apprise the business community about trade and export opportunities in European markets.

He said Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports, adding, "Exports have been badly affected due to the corona pandemic, but we have to advertise our products and potential through virtual platforms", he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Europe Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber April Market Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 minutes ago

RTA automates field inspection of trucks using dro ..

6 minutes ago

ET’s dry car wash service conserves 33 million l ..

6 minutes ago

SHD welcomes over 15,000 visitors in 8 days in Kho ..

36 minutes ago

Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope t ..

51 minutes ago

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.