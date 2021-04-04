RCCI To Hold Virtual Trade Forum" On April 14

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organise the "Virtual International Trade Forum Europe Chapter" on April 14.

Giving details, President RCCI Nasir Mirza said commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad would participate in the event to apprise the business community about trade and export opportunities in European markets.

He said Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports, adding, "Exports have been badly affected due to the corona pandemic, but we have to advertise our products and potential through virtual platforms", he said.