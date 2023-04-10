Close
RCCI To Organize Build 2023 Expo On May 19-21

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RCCI to organize Build 2023 Expo on May 19-21

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has planned to organize the third BUILD 2023 Expo in the third week of May.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, in a statement, said to empower businesses,the RCCI had always endeavoured to promote and strengthen the industry by organizing a multitude of events on both national and international levels, including various conferences and exhibitions.

Previously, the RCCI had successfully organized premium events of the sector: Build-2021 Construction Trade Fair and ICEE, and now it would be organizing the Build Expo 2023 on May 19th-21st, 2023, here at Topi Rakh Complex, he added.

He said the exhibition would have stalls based on various products, including property, builders, developers, construction and allied industry-related materials, ceramics, tiles, electric cables, interior, paint, and hardware.

Saqib said more than 40 allied industries were associated with the construction sector. Increasing employment opportunities would reduce unemployment in the country.

"Preparations for the expo are going on, and stalls are being booked; there will also be a musical evening and a food court on the occasion of the Build Expo 2023," he added.

A conference with panel discussions would also be held on the sidelines of the Expo to highlight the barriers to innovation and development in the industry, he said.

