RCCI urges political parties to resolve issues amicably

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Mohammad Nasir Mirza Wednesday said that prevailing political uncertainty would adversely affect business activities and national economy.

Talking to different trade delegations at chamber house, he urged upon the political parties to show maturity and resolved the issue amicably.

Mirza said that as the business activities were being resumed after COVID-19 spread,the agitation movement announced by the opposition parties would badly disturb the trade activities as politics and economy were interlinked with each other.

He suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should take immediate action to end the political uncertainty as it will ultimately hinder economic growth.

The President appealed to the leadership of all political parties to join hands for strengthening economy instead of launching movement against the government.