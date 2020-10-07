UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Urges Political Parties To Resolve Issues Amicably

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

RCCI urges political parties to resolve issues amicably

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Mohammad Nasir Mirza Wednesday said that prevailing political uncertainty would adversely affect business activities and national economy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Mohammad Nasir Mirza Wednesday said that prevailing political uncertainty would adversely affect business activities and national economy.

Talking to different trade delegations at chamber house, he urged upon the political parties to show maturity and resolved the issue amicably.

Mirza said that as the business activities were being resumed after COVID-19 spread,the agitation movement announced by the opposition parties would badly disturb the trade activities as politics and economy were interlinked with each other.

He suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should take immediate action to end the political uncertainty as it will ultimately hinder economic growth.

The President appealed to the leadership of all political parties to join hands for strengthening economy instead of launching movement against the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

33 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

35 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

36 minutes ago

Indonesian Rescue Agency Says No Progress in Searc ..

54 seconds ago

Plan afoot to enhance hydel generation share to 50 ..

55 seconds ago

NLCC surveys 141,881 hectares of land under anti-l ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.