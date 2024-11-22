RCCI urges to intensify collective efforts for addressing song issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged for urgent attention on increasing the challenge of smog by collaborating with relevant stakeholders.

President RCCI, Usman Shaukat on Friday underlined the need to counter highly impacting climate issues through massive awareness and initiatives. Addressing a press conference here at the chamber house, along with Dr. Zaigham Abbass, Director Environment Protection Agency, the president highlighted that the wide ranging impact of smog has affected health, logistics, trade and economic cost. He observed that 30 percent of the smog in Pakistan was a result of combustion from the Indian side.

"We need to initiate diplomatic dialogue with Indian authorities", he said.

He noted that smoke emitting vehicles, industrial activities and other man made machinery were among the main smog contributing factors. However, he stressed for a consistent policy to overcome the issue instead of sudden closure of brick kilns, smoke releasing vehicles etc.

"Supply chain closure due to smog has resulted in delaying delivery of consignments. Medicines and other essential goods are being transported due to the issue", he said and urged that relevant stakeholders should chalk out the practicable way forward in this regard.

While highlighting the RCCI's strategy, Usman said that the business community would collaborate with all other relevant authorities to work on deforestation, vehicle inspection, technical intervention like artificial rain, substantial fuel burning, maximizing introducing zig-zag technology for brick kilns etc.

Stressing for urgent steps towards smog, Usman said that smog was not just an environmental problem , but a substantial economic challenge for the country.

"Immediate action through coordinates efforts and sustainable practices are vital to safeguard Public health, ensure business continuity and maintain economic growth", he said.

Dr. Zaigham Abbass, Director Environment Protection Agency on the occasion said that a recent survey held in Islamabad revealed that the Federal capital receives 80 percent of the pollutants from vehicle emissions. He informed the media that 95 percent of the brick kilns in Islamabad have been shifted on zig zag technology.

He said that the air index of PM2.5 remains harmful for health, which could result in breathing and bronchitis issues.

Dr. Zaigham also underlined the need for installation of 'catalytical converters' which speed up the fuel burning process in combustion engines and convert dangerous carbon monoxide to carbon dioxide.

Senior Vice President, Vice President, Former presidents RCCI including Saqib Rafique and Dr. Shumail also shed light on implementable long term solutions to prevailing smog issue.