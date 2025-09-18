RCCI welcomes historic Pakistan–Saudi Arabia strategic mutual defence agreement

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, calling it a defining milestone in the two nations’ brotherly ties.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat hailed the accord, under which both countries pledge to consider any act of aggression against one as an attack on both.

“This landmark agreement reflects the strength of our enduring relations with Saudi Arabia and underscores Pakistan’s growing influence in regional and global geopolitics", he said.

Usman Shaukat congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir on the historic achievement. He noted that the ceremonial welcome, where Royal Saudi Air Force jets escorted the Prime Minister, was a powerful symbol of mutual respect and the deep, unshakable bond between the two nations.

Highlighting the significance of the agreement, the RCCI President expressed confidence that the agreement would not only strengthen Pakistan’s national security but will foster regional stability and deter aggression.

"The agreement will create an enabling environment for economic growth and development, secure vital Saudi investment and support at a crucial time for Pakistan’s economy", he said adding that the development would reinforce Pakistan’s role as a pan-Islamic security partner.

“The Rawalpindi Chamber firmly believes this pact will leave a lasting imprint on Pakistan–Saudi relations and shape the future of the middle East. It marks the dawn of a new era of progress, prosperity, and stability for Pakistan,” Shaukat added.