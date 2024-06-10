Open Menu

RCCI Welcomes SBPs Policy Rate Reduction Announcement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:21 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) lauded the announcement of State Bank Of Pakistan for lowering policy rate to 20.5 percent

In a statement issued here on Monday, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that the business community was demanding the reduction in police rate for a long time.

RCCI in its joint declaration at the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference presented recommendations to the Government for lowering the interest rate.

He further said we are happy to see the reduction of 150 basis points from 22% to 20.5%. This will ease borrowing, reduce costs of business and will also help government to maintain financial stability, he added.

Saqib said that policy rate cut would be positive development for cement, textile, and chemical industries and power and auto sectors.

