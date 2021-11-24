UrduPoint.com

RCCI,CCCSL, FCCISL Sign MoUs To Enhance Trade Ties In Colombo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday inked memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Sri Lanka (CCCSL) and Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) at the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Opportunities Conference in Colombo

According to a statement issued here, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf and Manjula de Silva, CCCSL secretary general and chief executive officer, signed the document.

A few individual firms also signed MoUs to enhance trade ties between the two countries.

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena, Pakistan Acting High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad and RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf witnessed the signing ceremony.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, while providing details, said the conference, organized by the RCCI in collaboration with the high commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, represented the participation of over 100 Pakistan business representatives.

He said being the third largest chamber in Pakistan, the RCCI was keen on creating synergies among regional countries. "We are keen to enhance trade through cooperation and facilitation," Rauf added.

Earlier, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Tanvir Ahmad, in his speech, pointed out that a lack of awareness, heavy dependence on traditional export categories were drawbacks.

He emphasized using such forums to strengthen further the existing bilateral trade and investment linkages between the two countries and their respective private sectors.

Pakistan's exports to Sri Lanka grew from US$ 97 million in 2004 to US$ 355 million in 2018, while Sri Lanka's exports to Pakistan raised from US$ 47 million in 2004 to US$ 105 million in 2018, almost double over the same period. But two-way trade was the only US$ 460 million despite a potential of more than US$ 2 billion, he added.

RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf said they were exploring opportunities to expand tourism and aviation between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"Tourism is a great opportunity for the two countries to work in collaboration. We need to enhance our air connectivity through collaborative efforts, and discussions in this regard have taken place at many top-ranked meetings. We want more flights to be operated between the two countries," he added.

More Stories From Business

