Open Menu

RDA Inflows Rise To $10.003 Bn In March 2025

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:26 PM

RDA inflows rise to $10.003 bn in March 2025

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.003 billion by the end of March 2025 as compared to US $9.768 billion by February (2025) end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.003 billion by the end of March 2025 as compared to US $9.768 billion by February (2025) end.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during March were recorded at US$ 235 million as compared to US$ 204 million in February and US$ 222 million in January 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 53,092 to 805,442 in March 2025 from 797,350 accounts in February 2025.

By the end of March, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $460 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $883 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $62 million in Roshan Equity Investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Isl ..

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

19 minutes ago
 China introduces 10G broadband internet service

China introduces 10G broadband internet service

27 minutes ago
 One case registered against provincial Minister Aq ..

One case registered against provincial Minister Aqibullah: IHC told

9 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Punjab Small Industri ..

Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board

9 minutes ago
 Strict action underway against illegal organ trans ..

Strict action underway against illegal organ transplants in Punjab: Khawaja Salm ..

9 minutes ago
 Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to gr ..

Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB

17 minutes ago
KU seminar highlights issues of climate change

KU seminar highlights issues of climate change

9 minutes ago
 ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders ..

ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers

17 minutes ago
 DG ANF visits SCC to strengthen trade practices fo ..

DG ANF visits SCC to strengthen trade practices for controlling drug trafficking

9 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

19 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tari ..

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

36 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false fla ..

Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business