RDA inflows rise to $10.003 bn in March 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.003 billion by the end of March 2025 as compared to US $9.768 billion by February (2025) end.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during March were recorded at US$ 235 million as compared to US$ 204 million in February and US$ 222 million in January 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 53,092 to 805,442 in March 2025 from 797,350 accounts in February 2025.

By the end of March, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $460 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $883 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $62 million in Roshan Equity Investment.