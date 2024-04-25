RDA Inflows Rise To $7.660 Bn In March 24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:16 PM
The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to US $7.660 billion by the end of March 2024 as compared to US $7.478 billion by February (2024) end, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
The data showed that the inflows of remittances during the month of March were recorded at US$ 182 million as compared to US$ 141 million in February and US$ 142 million in January 2024.
These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.
The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 11,091 to 679,792 in March 2024 from 668,701 accounts in February 2024.
By the end of March, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $312 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $528 in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $31 million in Roshan Equity Investment.
